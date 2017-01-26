Follow these tips when driving in bad weather
JOBURG – Heavy rains are expected in Johannesburg throughout the week which means motorist need to be on their toes all the time.
16°C | 22°C
JOBURG – Heavy rains are expected in Johannesburg throughout the week which means motorist need to be on their toes all the time.
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Sandton Police Station:Â 011-722-4200
Bramley Police Station:Â 011-445-4100
Fire and ambulance emergencies â€“ 10177 (landline) or 112 (cellphone).
Sandton CPF –Â (011) 722 4317 (Tue / Wed / Thu) orÂ
admin@sandtoncpf.co.zaÂ /Â
chairman@sandtoncpf.co.za
Bramley CPF –Â 011-440-8013
Joburg ConnectÂ â€“ 011-375-5555,
Sandton links:
Bryanston East Community Forum